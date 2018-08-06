Please don’t give Akpabio asylum in APC, APC members beg Buhari

Members of the Akwa Ibom Progressives Watch, a group under the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State has advised President Muhammadu Buhari and the National leadership of the party not to give Senate Minority leader Godswill Obot Akpabio asylum in the party.

This was disclosed in a petition signed by Mr Innocent Sylvanus the group chairman and addressed to Comrade Adams Oshiomole, National chairman of APC dated August 3, 2018.

According to the group, the admission of Akpabio into the APC will violate the values of the party and evict moral perverse.

The group recounted how Akpabio frustrated the campaigns of president Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 and called him so many unprintable names during the 2015 campaign.

“Our group is an integrity watch team whose support for the APC is driven by the party’s change agenda, the fight against corruption as well as the near immaculate personality of the leader of the Party, President Muhammadu Buhari.” the statement reads.

“We metamorphosed from Ibom Transparency Watch under the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), working assiduously in the last seven years to entrench in the party sterling values, such as integrity, justice, accountability and transparency, which are lacking in our political system.

“Hence, we have been on the watch so that such persons with tendencies which violate these values are not found tip-toeing around our party.

“For this reason, we feel sad, so are most members of the APC in Akwa Ibom State who looked up to our party as institution that will evict moral perverse as Senator Godswill Akpabio from position of authority, by the admission of Senator Godswill Akpabio into our party.

“Senator Akpabio who is now seeking asylum in the APC called our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, very unprintable names during the 2015 electioneering.

“He ordered the immediate closure of the Ibom Airport on the day Buhari, who was then the presidential flag – bearer of our party visited Akwa Ibom State.

“After our President won the 2015 election despite all their antics, Akpabio encouraged former President Goodluck Jonathan to challenge Buhari’s election victory in court.” the statement

