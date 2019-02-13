Please vote for my husband, Aisha Buhari begs Nigerian women

Share this post:









Agency Report

Wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, has called on Nigerian women to support the ruling all progressives Congress (APC) by voting for the party in the forthcoming general election.

Mrs Buhari made the call in Daura, her husband’s hometown on Wednesday when she addressed thousands of youth and women during the round off of door to door presidential campaign ahead of the February 16 poll.

She described women as vanguards of change and character development.

“We will by the grace of God continue to initiate policies and programmes geared towards women empowerment,” she said.

She added that the Buhari led administration had performed creditably towards enhancing the welfare of Nigerian woman especially through the introduction of TraderMoni scheme and many other empowerment programmes.

She said if her husband is reelected she would continue to execute programmes that would impact positively on the lives of women and children.

Earlier, Sadiya Sani, a professor, assured the wife of the president that women would massively vote for APC in the forthcoming election.

She said the Buhari led administration has performed wonderfully not only for women and youth but the entire nation through its policies on infrastructure, security and the fight against corruption.

Highlight of the events were drama presentation and musical entertainment by popular Kannywood Actress Fati Niger and her group.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that prior to the event Aisha paid homage on Emir of Daura, Farouk Umar in his palace in Daura.

(NAN)

