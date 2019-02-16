Any Postponement of today’s election by INEC will be a coup against Nigeria – Reno Omokri

Share this post:









Former Presidential Spokesperson Reno Omokri say any Postponement of today’s election by INEC will be a coup against Nigeria

In a statement on Twitter, Reno noted that the government had enough time and money to prepare ahead for the election.

He urged Nigerians to be patient and wait to vote against APC.

The Statement reads:

1- Any postponement of the election scheduled to hold tomorrow is a #CoupAgainstNigeria and slap in the face of Nigerians, given that the government had enough time and money to prepare for the elections. If they postpone, don’t respond violently. Be patient to vote against them.

2-Ever since the suspicious burning of highly guarded INEC offices few days to the scheduled elections, I knew a #CoupAgainstNigeria was afoot. They want you to react violently, so they can do what they did to the Shiites to you and scuttle democracy. Be wise and remain peaceful.

3-The @MBuhari regime may succeed in bullying @INECNigeria to postpone the election, but despite any ##CoupAgainstNigeria, they can only postpone their rejection by the Nigerian people. They cant stop it. We‘ve tolerated 97% versus 5% for 4 years. We can tolerate a few more days.

4-Under no circumstances must we be violent. The power is in your PVC, not in their shenanigans or the guns and bullets at their beck and call. The way to frustrate any #CoupAgainstNigeria is to refuse to react as they expect. Give them the vote finger whenever the election holds

5-Finally, I call in the @INECNigeria, @PoliceNG, @HQNigerianArmy and all military and paramilitary forces to remember that your oath of allegiance is to Nigeria, not @MBuhari regime. REFUSE to obey any illegal order. Be loyal to Nigeria in the event of any #CoupAgainstNigeria

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)