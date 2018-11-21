Prepare for defeat, Former APC chieftain tells Buhari

Share this post:









A former deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to prepare for defeat in the upcoming 2019 Presidential election.

Comrade Frank stated this in a chat with newsmen on Wednesday.

According to him the change the APC promised Nigerians has turned to chain and maintained that bloodshed, killings and corruption were becoming more pronounced in Buhari’s administration.

“The change we brought (which I sincerely regret)has turned to a chain that has destroyed all the good legacies my older brother, Jonathan left behind,” he told newsmen

“Under APC government today, bloodshed, which Jonathan discouraged is now the order of the day, Killings and corruption are more pronounced than before.

The former APC chieftain said from the information available to him, President Buhari was not ready to hand over if he loses in 2019, “that is why he dragged the military which is meant to be neutral to attend his ‘Next Level campaign launch.

“Nigerians will not forget the role Buhari played after the 2011 general elections which he lost . His undemocratic tendencies engineered the crisis that later claimed several lives, including some Corps members innocently serving their fatherland.

“I, therefore urge the incumbent to prepare his hand-over note, learn shock-absorber tactics from former President Jonathan should he lose the election in 2019.” he added.

