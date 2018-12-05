President Buhari does not know most of his appointees – Aisha Buhari

Share this post:









Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari does not know most of his appointees.

According to a report by Vanguard, the first lady stated this at a conference organized by Project 4+4 in Abuja.

Persecondnews.com had earlier reported that Mrs. Buhari had alleged that two powerful people were working against the success of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, though she didnt mention their names,she however urged women to rise up and fight for Nigeria.

“I have realized that Senator Babafemi Ojodu, Special Adviser, political, to the President, and Dr. Hajo Sani, and wife of the Vice-President, Mrs Osinbajo , are not comfortable with my saying this and want me to confine myself to my prepared speech but we must say the truth.” she stated

“The president does not know 45 out of 50, for example, of the people he appointed and I don’t know them either, despite being his wife of 27 years.

“Some people are sitting down in their homes folding their arms only for them to be called to come and head an agency or a ministerial position,” she added

