Presidential adviser reveals why APC may lose in 2019

The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN) says the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) may lose 2019 Presidential election if the rift between the National Chairman of the party Comrade Adams Oshiomhole with the governors from the party is not resolved.

Sagay who disclosed this in a chat with Daily Independent advised the National leadership of the APC to yield to the demand of the governor’s for indirect primaries for peace to reign.

He stated that if the APC don’t listen to the governors’ demands, the would not be able to withstand the consequences.

“I will urge the party to think of the consequences. In this case, I will advise the party to acquiesce to their demands for indirect primaries rather than direct primaries,” he told Daily Independent

“We need to be pragmatic on this issue and, also, they have to think of the future. If they do anything now and go against the government or the party, it will not bode well at all. So, we have to be pragmatic about these things.

“If there is such a threat and they are likely to carry it out, I will advise the party to accept indirect primaries rather than direct primaries.

“The election is around the corner. If they don’t listen to the governors’ demands, the consequences are that the party may lose power.

“If we stick to principles and you lose power, you are out of power and all the indiscipline and mis-governance we experienced under the PDP will come and haunt us. So, I believe the party should concede to them,”

