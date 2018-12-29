Prince Akpabio dismisses defection rumour, says “i remain in PDP”

Share this post:









…”I stand with my man of the year HE UDOM EMMANUEL”

By Mfonobong Ukpong

Contrary to several online and newspaper reports claiming that the Honourable Commissioner for Investment, Commerce and Industry, Prince Ukpong Akpabio has perfected plans to defect to the opposition, All Progressive Congress, APC, the Commissioner has dismissed such news as nothing but a figment of imagination of rumour mongers.

Recalled that there have been several online posts by APC supporters and some publications in local newspapers sponsored by the APC to the effect that Prince Akpabio had perfected plans to dump the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for the APC today, Friday 28 December, 2018 alongside others during the flag off of the Presidential campaign of the broom party by President Buhari at the Nest of Champions.

Reacting, the Commissioner has described the news as a mere fabrication by those who have refused to accept the reality that Akwa Ibom is PDP and would remain so. He urged Essien Udim people and the general public to discountenance such as there was no iota of truth in the said news.

While addressing faithful of the PDP in Ukana West Ward 2 on Wednesday, the Commissioner had declared that nothing would make him leave the PDP for any other party. He again on Thursday 28 December 2018 at Awa, the country home of Governor Udom Emmanuel during a solidarity visit to the first family in ONNA by stakeholders of Essien Udim, assured the Governor of his readiness to mobilize support for his reelection in 2019.

To further buttress his point, the Honourable Commissioner took to his facebook page on Friday to reechoe his unflinching support and solidariry to the PDP and His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel. He said “I stand with my man of the year HE UDOM EMMANUEL

“To take AKWA IBOM to the PROMISE LAND

#Akwaibomproject

#divinemandate

#onlyGod

🙏”

