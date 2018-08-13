Nigeria Today

Reno advice Buhari, Oshiomole and APC on how to deal with Saraki

1 hour ago

Former Presidential spokesperson, Reno Omokri has advised President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressive Congress (APC) on the best way to deal with Senate President Bukola Saraki.

According to a statement on Twitter, Reno disclosed that the simplest way for Buhari to deal with Saraki was to channel all the energy and passion they are putting toward impeaching Saraki to fight Poverty, insecurity and corruption.

“My advice to @MBuhari and Oshiomhole is simple: Channel the energy, passion and obsession you are putting towards unseating @BukolaSaraki towards unseating POVERTY, INSECURITY, and CORRUPTION in Nigeria and you will be so popular that you won’t have to unseat Saraki” he tweeted.

