Reno is looking for beggars who can name these three things

2 hours ago
Reno Omokri

Former Presidential Spokesperson, Reno Omokri has revealed the kind of beggars he will be giving money to.

In a statement on Twitter, Omokri noted that the rate of increase in social media begging was alarming but maintained that he will only give money to those beggars who can name any three projects initiated, started and completed in the last three by Buhari.

“The increase in social media begging is alarming. On every social media platform I go on, I encounter beggars.” he tweeted.

“Henceforth, I will ONLY give to social media beggars who can name any three projects initiated, started and completed in the last three by Buhari” he added.

