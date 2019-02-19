Reno raise alarm of Buhari’s plot to crippled Atiku before Saturday

Share this post:









Former Presidential Spokesperson, Reno Omokri has raised alarmed over plot by President Muhammadu Buhari led administration to use agent of government to crippled PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar before Saturday’s reschedule presidential election.

In a series of Tweet, Reno disclosed that the move was part of the plot by Buhari’s admnistration to postpone Saturday’s election inorder to crippled Atiku.

He alleged that Atiku’s personal lawayer was arrested by 25 heavily armed policemen in a bid to start the clampdown on Atiku closest supporters.

His statement reads:

“The @officialEFCC today arrested @atiku’s lawyer, Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie with 25 heavily armed policemen. Is this why they postponed the election and implemented their #CoupAgainstNigeria?

“Their plan is to go after those around Atiku to see if they can cripple him before Saturday.

“The @officialEFCC did not need 25 armed men. They detained @atiku’s lawyer, Uyi Giwa-Osagie, for 9 hours in his office. He is a respectable lawyer. Is it a crime to be Atiku’s lawyer? PMB should save his armed men for death squad of #SnatchAtYourOwnRisk and leave Atiku alone!

“The @officialEFCC should tell Nigerians why they have arrested @Atiku’s lawyer? What is his crime? Who is next? Is it Atiku’s wives or his children? Is Atiku now public enemy? Is that why @MBuhari instigated the election postponement #CoupAgainstNigeria? Why is PMB so desperate?”

