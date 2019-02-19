Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> Politics >> Reno raise alarm of Buhari’s plot to crippled Atiku before Saturday

Reno raise alarm of Buhari’s plot to crippled Atiku before Saturday

1 hour ago
Share this post:

Former Presidential Spokesperson, Reno Omokri has raised alarmed over plot by President Muhammadu Buhari led administration to use agent of government to crippled PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar before Saturday’s reschedule presidential election.

In a series of Tweet, Reno disclosed that the move was part of the plot by Buhari’s admnistration to postpone Saturday’s election inorder to crippled Atiku.

He alleged that Atiku’s personal lawayer was arrested by 25 heavily armed policemen in a bid to start the clampdown on Atiku closest supporters.

His statement reads:

“The @officialEFCC today arrested @atiku’s lawyer, Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie with 25 heavily armed policemen. Is this why they postponed the election and implemented their #CoupAgainstNigeria?

“Their plan is to go after those around Atiku to see if they can cripple him before Saturday.

“The @officialEFCC did not need 25 armed men. They detained @atiku’s lawyer, Uyi Giwa-Osagie, for 9 hours in his office. He is a respectable lawyer. Is it a crime to be Atiku’s lawyer? PMB should save his armed men for death squad of #SnatchAtYourOwnRisk and leave Atiku alone!

“The @officialEFCC should tell Nigerians why they have arrested @Atiku’s lawyer? What is his crime? Who is next? Is it Atiku’s wives or his children? Is Atiku now public enemy? Is that why @MBuhari instigated the election postponement #CoupAgainstNigeria? Why is PMB so desperate?”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 28 times, 28 visits today)

Share this post:

4
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
IdowuSai BabaKelechiEkpedeme Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Ekpedeme
Guest
Ekpedeme

God pass them.
This wicked government will coem to an end soon

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
36 minutes ago
Kelechi
Guest
Kelechi

Im preparing to vote for Atiku, if una like postpone the election for 100 times

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
35 minutes ago
Sai Baba
Guest
Sai Baba

Your vote and that of the 5% won’t mean anything to us.
Buhari is crushing to victory

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
34 minutes ago
Idowu
Guest
Idowu

It’s over for Buhari and his cohort of thieves and evil doers

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
33 minutes ago

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2019 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh