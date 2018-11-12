Reno to Nigerians: Opposition is not madness

Former Presidential Spokesperson, Reno Omokri has urge Nigerians to remember that playing Opposition was not madness.

Reno started on Twitter this while responding to a question from a follower asking him to confirm if President Muhammadu Buhari was dead.

According to Reno, It was very wrong to wish a fellow Opposition of God dead. He noted that he wants President Buhari to be alive to witness the PDP Presidential Aspirant Atiku Abubakar doing what he cannot do for Nigeria

“Opposition is not madness! Why are you wishing a fellow creation of God dead? I wish @MBuhari is defeated in 2019, but I pray for him not to die. May he live a full life to see @atiku do for Nigeria what he couldn’t for us in Jesus’ name. #RenosDarts” he tweeted

