Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> Politics >> Reno to Nigerians: Opposition is not madness

Reno to Nigerians: Opposition is not madness

5 hours ago
Reno Omokri spiritual

Former Presidential Spokesperson, Reno Omokri has urge Nigerians to remember that playing Opposition was not madness.

Reno started on Twitter this while responding to a question from a follower asking him to confirm if President Muhammadu Buhari was dead.

According to Reno, It was very wrong to wish a fellow Opposition of God dead. He noted that he wants President Buhari to be alive to witness the PDP Presidential Aspirant Atiku Abubakar doing what he cannot do for Nigeria

“Opposition is not madness! Why are you wishing a fellow creation of God dead? I wish @MBuhari is defeated in 2019, but I pray for him not to die. May he live a full life to see @atiku do for Nigeria what he couldn’t for us in Jesus’ name. #RenosDarts” he tweeted

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh