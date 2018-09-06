Saraki is an abysmal failure, totally incompetent to lead Nigeria – APC

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has described the Senate President, Bukola Saraki as an abysmal failure and unfit to lead Nigeria.

In a statement signed by the acting national publicity secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena, the APC noted that Saraki exploits as the governor of Kwara State were full of white elephant projects where millions of state funds were wasted with nothing to show for it.

They maintained that Saraki has used his position as the Senate President to superintend over budget padding, sabotage the executive by frustrating confirmation of presidential nominees, staled legislative approvals for election budgets and the recent shadow boxing on the Electoral Act, among other treacherous actions against the APC.

The Statement reads:

“By virtue of Saraki’s antecedents, he is an abysmal failure and is totally incompetent to offer himself as a candidate for leadership of Nigeria. Saraki was a two-term Governor of Kwara State and Senate President in the last three years. What were his performance records in these two assignments?

“As Kwara State Governor, was his Shonga Agricultural Programme, not a white elephant project in which hundreds of millions of State funds was sunk into? The infrastructure, particularly roads network in Kwara State in which the present administration remains under his tight grip and political machinations long after leaving office, remains deplorable while state resources are mismanaged through corrupt enrichment.

“A Presidential aspirant who promises to create jobs and turn around the economy at the national level must have done so in a state he served as Governor for eight years. We challenge Saraki to give the nation his scorecard as a Kwara State.

“As Senate President, how Saraki used the position to superintend over budget padding, sabotage of the executive by frustrating confirmation of presidential nominees, stalling legislative approvals for election budgets and his recent shadow boxing on the Electoral Act, among other treacherous actions against the APC (which he was then a member) in pursuit of his selfish political interests has been well reported.

“Was Saraki’s Senate Presidency not a journey of shame and disgrace? – moving from one Court or Tribunal to another over charges of forgery of Senate Rules, false declaration of assets, and being linked with armed robbers who brutally killed and maimed innocent residents in Offa recently.

“Saraki says he is heeding the call of Nigerian youths to contest the Presidency. We are not aware of any meeting of Nigerian youths held during which they decided that. For the record, the #NotTooYoungToRun group berated Saraki for selfishly using their forum to make his presidential declaration. We are not surprised by Saraki’s selfish actions as it has come to define his politics and persona.

“Saraki says he will offer leadership driven by empathy. Coming from an incredibly selfish and self-opinionated politician this is indeed an irony. Saraki’s Presidential aspiration is a huge joke and should not be taken seriously.

“He has repeatedly displayed his character as extremely selfish, deceitful, untrustworthy and unreliable. His only goal is to get to the top, stay at the top, ruin or wreck whatever he finds there or in the event of failure, collapse the system or process.

“Nigerians have had enough of Dr. Bukola Saraki’s retrogressive and disruptive style of politics and deserve no more

