Secondus accuses Buhari of championing ‘the mother of all corruption’

The National Chairman of the People Democratic Party (PDP) Uche Secondus has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of championing the mother of all corruption in the history of Nigeria.

Speaking during a meeting with the State PDP executive of Ogun State shortly before a closed-door meeting with a former president Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, Secondus noted that the PDP will hold Buhari and his government accountable for every kobo of Abacha’s loot if they win in 2019.

“They said they are fighting corruption and the mother of corruption is being perpetrated under this government, ” Secondus stated.

“Abacha’s looted funds withdrawn and being given out to people; that is the mother of all corruption.

“How on earth will a government engage in mother of corruption? Abacha’s loot money has been withdrawn from the banks and being given to cronies.

“We want to assure President Muhammadu Buhari and All Progressives Congress that they will be held accountable. That is mother of corruption.

“No government will put money in baskets and start sharing. When PDP takes over in 2019, we will ask them to refund every kobo of Abacha’s loot. It is primitive to be spending money without proper appropriation.

“I believe that the money is meant for the APC government election in 2019 and they have started using it. If they do, when we take over, we will probe it.” he added

