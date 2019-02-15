Senate race: Akpabio is a serial thief; I can’t surrender to him- Chris Ekpenyong

Share this post:









Press Release

Ahead of the crucial Senatorial elections slated for February 16, former Deputy Governor, Obong Chris Ekpenyong, has debunked insinuation from a local tabloid that he has withdrawn from the race for Senator Godswill Akpabio, describing the rumour as founded on “mischief and fear of imminent defeat”.

Speaking in an interview barely 24-hours to the polls, Ekpenyong vowed that “I am fully in the race to retrieve the Senatorial mandate from a serial thief who has mortgaged the conscience and future of Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District since 2015”.

“The allegation that I have not been campaigning can only emanate from a warped mindset of some fearful group loyal to a known blackmailer, who is utterly afraid to face the election on Saturday”, Ekpenyong said.

“I have consulted widely across the wards and campaign vociferously with my group and the Divine Mandate team of our dear governor in all the 10 Local Government Areas of the zone and the supports for the cause of liberating the area from the vice-grip of an emperor have been overwhelming.

“Therefore, my appeal to you the followers and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is to stand firm and ensure the Judas who betrayed you and sold your common patrimony is thrown overboard on Saturday.

“If not for mischievous reasons and fear of losing the election, one should be able to ask, why should somebody spewed such lies 24 hours to election that I, Chris Ekpenyong, who had already staked everything including my integrity and reputation, have chicken out of the contest?

“Therefore, such lies can only be well understood from a mere propaganda that it is, because such disposition does not and can never resemble me.

“I have already put my hands in the plough and my mission is to liberate my people from the current state of cul-de-sac that they had been led into by someone whose personal interests always supersede the general interests of the state and the people”, Ekpenyong stressed.

Signed

Media and publicity

Ubokutom-Abasi Campaign Organization

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 41 times, 41 visits today)