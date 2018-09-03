Nigeria Today

Politics >> Senator David Mark joins Presidential race

Senator David Mark joins Presidential race

16 mins ago
David Mark

Former Senate President, Senator David Mark has declared his intention to contest for the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the platform of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019.

The co-coordinator of Door2Door, a support platform for  David Mark, James Oche confirmed the development on Monday, September 3 according to a report by Daily Post.

Senator Mark is expected to pick the PDP nomination form on Tuesday

