Senator David Mark joins Presidential race

Former Senate President, Senator David Mark has declared his intention to contest for the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the platform of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019.

The co-coordinator of Door2Door, a support platform for David Mark, James Oche confirmed the development on Monday, September 3 according to a report by Daily Post.

Senator Mark is expected to pick the PDP nomination form on Tuesday

