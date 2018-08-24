Shehu Sani declares total support for Buhari’s re-election bid

The Senator representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani has declared his total support for the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Senator Sani made the declaration during a visit to president Buhari at Daura, Katsina State according to a report by News Agency of Nigeria.

Speaking with newsmen in Daura on Thursday shortly after meeting with Buhari, Senator Sani disclosed that he assured the president of his total support and that of his constituency during the meeting.

He also noted that there was a dire need to end all internal strife of the APC and put heads, hearts, and hands together for the success of the current administration and also for the success of the APC.

“I am also here to fully assure him of the support of my constituency, Kaduna Central, to his aspiration for the second term.” he noted

“I’m also here to assure him of my own wholehearted support to the success of his administration and his return to office for the second term

“Those were the basic issues that we discussed with him and other issues that border on the need to strengthen our party; the need to end all internal strife and also the need to put heads, hearts and hands together for the success of his administration and also for the success of the party.” he added.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 22 times, 22 visits today)