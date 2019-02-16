Nigeria Today

Shehu Sani reveals the 5 things that happens as a result of INEC postponement of elections

Shehu Sani reveals the 5 things that happens as a result of INEC postponement of elections

1 hour ago
The Senator representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani has disclosed the 5 things that the Postponement of the general election by the Independent National Electoral Commission  (INEC) has raised in Nigeria.

According to a statement on Twitter, Senator Sani noted that the Postponement has raised

– Doubt

– Suspicion

– Dust

– Temper

– Cost.

He urged Nigerians not to lower their spirit or their resolve to exercise their Democratic responsibility.

The Statement reads

“The postponement raised five things;Doubt,Dust,Suspicion,temper and Cost.However,It should not lower our spirit or our resolve to exercise our democratic responsibility.Unfolding events demands that we should be marathoners not Sprinters.”

