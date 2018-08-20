Tambuwal’s ambition will dwarf Saraki’s ambition when the two collide- Tinubu

A national leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu says the ambition of governor Aminu Tambawal of Sokoto State to be President will dwarf that of Senate President, Bukola Saraki when the two collide.

In a statement titled “They go away because we go the right way” Tinubu hinted that Tambawal was afraid to face a direct primary to retain his seat as a governor, hence his decision to join the People Democratic Party.

According to Tinubu if Saraki had remained in the APC he would not have reclaimed his Senate seat let alone the Senate Presidency. He noted that Saraki decamped because of his lusts for Presidency.

“Governor Tambuwal’s exit can be distilled to one cause. He covets the Presidency. However, he had not the stomach to challenge President Buhari in a primary. Tambuwal felt further insulted that he would be compelled to face a direct primary just to retain the governorship nomination” the statement reads.

“Much the same for Senate President Saraki. Returning to the PDP, he harbours dreams of the presidency but Tambuwal’s ambition will dwarf Saraki’s when the two collide.

“If Saraki had remained in the APC, he would be unable to reclaim his Senate seat let alone the Senate Presidency. He thus bolted because he lusts for the presidency but was promised by the PDP, at least, a return to his position in the Senate.

“For Saraki to talk about lack of governance is for him to deny who he is and the position he holds. This man stands as Nigeria’s number three citizen. Clothed is he in ample power and influence. If he saw areas where the government and the nation needed help, he could have easily applied his energies to these areas. He could have drafted legislation and easily got laws passed

“However, no progressive enactment bears his name for he cared not for progress. He has been more focused on changing the rules of the Senate to favour himself and changing the order of elections so as to coincide with his selfish designs.”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 24 times, 24 visits today)