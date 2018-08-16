The move to impeach Saraki is like chasing shadow, APC will fail – Senator Ordia

Senator Clifford Ordia representing Edo Central in the National Assembly has described the move by the All Progressive Congress (APC) to impeach Senate President Bukola Saraki as a move that will end in futility.

In an interview with the SUN, Ordia disclosed that even the APC knows that they don’t have the number to remove Saraki and Ekweremandu as president of the Senate and deputy president of the Senate, respectively.

He maintained that the PDP caucus in the Senate will work very hard to defend the mandate of Saraki and Ekweremadu.

“Those saying that 2/3 of those present and voting can remove Saraki and Ekweremadu are ignorant of the law. They know that they are wrong and that they are on the wrong side of history. I don’t know why they are losing sleep over this issue. Instead of them to focus on more important things, they are chasing shadows.” he told the SUN

“We will not allow them to remove Saraki and Ekweremadu. We will defend their mandate.

“APC didn’t give them the mandate. We did. If it means keeping night vigil at the National Assembly to ensure that their plans don’t succeed, we will do it.

When it comes to the issue of lawmaking, there are global best practices. The parliament all over the world has a way of conducting it’s affairs. I don’t know why the APC wants to teach us how to run our business. This is a threat to democracy and we must not allow this to happen. Nigerians must rise up and defend this democracy,” he added

