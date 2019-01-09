There will be no money from the treasury for use in the 2019 campaign – Buhari

Share this post:









President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration will not authorise funds from the treasury to be used for the 2019 Presidential campaign.

In a statement on Twitter, President Buhari disclosed that he want to leave behind a clean up of campaign financing in Nigeria as his legacies.

“I have made it clear to Government officials that there will be no money from the treasury for use in the 2019 campaign,” he noted

“I will not authorize that. One of the legacies I would like to leave behind is the clean-up of campaign financing in Nigeria.

“We cannot and will not share money from the treasury to prospective voters. Nigerians have long sought for change and only the All Progressives Congress (APC) can deliver — and is delivering — that change. Our people can no longer be swayed by money politics,”

