Ukanafun/Oruk Anam Federal Constituency rejects Godswill Akpabio, Ukoette, others

By Emma Akpabio

The Chances of Essien Udim LGA producing a second term Senator again suffer setback, as more LGAs in Ikot Ekpene Senatorial district continue joining the train of those rejecting the second term bid of the incumbent Senator, who recently resigned as a Senate Minority leader without tangible reason(s)

Chief Godswill Obot Akpabio, a former Governor of Akwa Ibom State and APC Candidate of Ikot Ekpene Senatorial district who neglected Ukanafun and Oruk Anam, during his reign as the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, has lost the support of Ukanafun/Oruk federal Constituency for his second term Senatorial ambition.

This came as a fall out of the PDP ward tour, recently held at Ukanafun Wards 1/2 and Oruk Anam Wards 1/2, respectively. At the events, traditional rulers, political bigwigs, Major Stakeholders, king makers, past and present political office holders, Students, youths and women who spoke, vowed to truncate the second term Senatorial ambition of the once most cherished Senator, as a pay back for the 8 years he neglected the area.

A former member of the House of representative and political leader of Ukanafun who expressed satisfaction with the crops of Candidates paraded by the peoples Democratic Party – PDP for the 2019 elections, stated that PDP will win in the 24 political wards of the federal Constituency.

Akpan said: “Those who are good observers will notice that since I returned from the National Assembly, this is the first time I am going around Wards, campaigning for Candidates. This is because, this federal Constituency has been neglected for too long. I am confident that with these crops of Candidates, these area will rise again”.

On his part, the political Juggernaut of Oruk Anam – Rt Hon Sir Udo Kierian Akpan, who served as a Special Adviser under former Governor Akpabio, described his former boss as a man who hated and neglected Oruk Anam for no just course. According to the leader of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, “we pleaded with Senator Akpabio to give us even 5Kilometers of road, but all our appeals landed on deaf ears”. Udo Kierian while presenting Engr Dr Chris Ekpenyong as the successor of Dr Godswil Akpabio in the Senate, promised to deliver over 85% of the 106,000 votes of Oruk Anam for Engr Ekpenyong and all other PDP Candidates.

Addressing the mammoth crowd of PDP faithfuls, Dr Udoma Bob Ekarika described Senator Akpabio as “a child of circumstance “. The former APC Chieftain however, revealed that Akpabio was never in the political picture of Akwa Ibom state as at 1999, hence expressed surprise how him (Akpabio) ” who was brought back to the state in a night bus ” would be claiming to be the father of Akwa Ibom politics, while those who brought him to power are still alive “.

Speaking further, Ekarika disclosed that “Atuekong Don Etiebet is a great loss to Oruk Anam” The one time works commissioner under Attah’s Administration, challenged the general public to identify any project in Oruk Anam that was attracted by Etiebet.

Describing APC as a dead Party in Akwa Ibom state, Ekarika who also described Dr Amadu Atai as an unpopular man in Oruk Anam, warned the electorates against wasting their votes. He called on the People to Vote for PDP.

Oruk Anam Council Chairman – Atuekong Ubong Idiong and his counterpart in Ukanafun – Hon Uko Idiong in their respective remarks, charged the general public to vote for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for President, Dr Ekpenyong for Senate, Mr Unyime Idem for Federal House of representative, Mr Udom Emmanuel for Governor, Rt Hon Udo Kierian for Oruk Anam State Constituency and Dr Charity Ido for Ukanafun State Constituency.

The Idiongs appreciated Governor Udom Emmanuel for his achievements in the area, especially for restoring peace, Unity and tranquility in Ukanafun LGA and its environs. The Council Chairmen who spoke respectively, vowed to mobilise all nooks and crannies of the both LGAs for the success of all PDP Candidates at the forth coming general elections.

Emma Akpabio writes from Ekparakwa.

