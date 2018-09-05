Please don’t allow Buhari to continue after 2019, Atiku begs Nigerians

Former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar has advised Nigerians not to allow President Muhammadu Buhari to continue after 2019.

Atiku made the plea in Ekiti State on Tuesday while meeting with the PDP delegates from Ekiti State.

According to him, Nigeria was in a turmoil with growing rates of unemployment and insecurity and vowed to make Nigeria work again if elected as the President.

“Our party today is in opposition after governing the country successfully for 16 years,” Atiku noted

“I said successful because if you compare our records with that of APC, you will know that we have done extremely well than the APC

“Today, the nation’s security system has collapsed and Nigerians are yearning for PDP to return and set things straight.

“In spite of APC’ promises to get us massive employment, 12 million of our youths are unemployed now.

“They promised to fight corruption but according to international rating, Nigeria is now more corrupt than ever.

“They promised us peace but today the security challenge has been the worst in my lifetime, they promised unity but today we are more divided than ever because they lack respect for rule of law and our constitution and are only protecting the interest of a few.

“I assure you, we are going to get Nigeria working again the nation hasn’t been working since APC took over government.

“This is not the government that we should allow to be here. Therefore, my fellow brothers and sisters, I have come to appeal to you to support me and compare with the other contestants in terms of my capacity, integrity.

“I have challenged anyone that if you have any evidence against Atiku on corruption you should come forward but nobody has done that. I urge you to compare all these attributes.

“Give us the opportunity to develop our resources and our people so that we can achieve better development for our people.”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 8 times, 11 visits today)