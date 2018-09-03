We will do everything under the law to win Osun guber poll – PDP

Nigeria Today

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has described the PDP as the last hope of Nigeria's democracy. Secondus make the observation while addressing the Emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the PDP in Abuja. “Majority of Nigerians who are disillusioned about the state of affairs in the last three years are excited that we are trying to get it right as we remain the last hope for our democracy," he said. Secondus disclosed that former Nigerian presidents are working together to make sure that afresh and a new government is formed in the interest of our country come 2019. “Former presidents and former leaders of Nigeria are in unison to make sure that come 2019, a fresh and new government is formed in the interest of our country,”  He lamented the constant show of shame and abuse of Nigerians by president Muhammadu Buhari describing his latest blow that Nigeria youth are lazy as not embarrassing but untrue, according to him Nigerian youths are not lazy, they are resourceful and indeed they are our future leaders. “This time he chose to abuse and deride our hard-working youths as lazy, a remark that is not only embarrassing but untrue. “Our youths are not lazy, they are resourceful and indeed they are our future leaders. “We, therefore, invite our brothers, sisters, youths, and women from other political parties to join us to rescue our country that is in distress, socially, politically, economically and security-wise,” he added.

Agency Reports

The Peoples Democratic Party, on Monday in Abuja urged its campaign committee to do everything within the law to win the Sept. 22 governorship election in Osun.

National Chairman of the party, Mr Uche Secondus, gave the charge when he inaugurated the party’s National Campaign Committee for the election.

The committee has President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, as chairman.
Secondus said that members of the committee were carefully nominated because of the importance of Osun to the PDP.

He said that PDP believed that its candidate was the best for the state, and assured that it would not allow itself to be rigged out in the election.

“We will not allow vote-buying in Osun because that is rigging and rigging is corruption.

“I believe that the international community is watching and all eyes are on this nation,’’ he said.

Secondus advised security agencies not to allow themselves to be used, reminding them that they had sworn to uphold the Constitution, not an individual or politician.

He urged them to the loyal to Nigerians, the Constitution and the electoral process and law.

He also called on all stakeholders to rise and condemn rigging, vote-buying and intimidation in elections by security agencies.

Secondus said that the committee had the responsibility to augment all activities of the campaign and reach out to all the critical stakeholders.

“It should mobilise all our people in all the local government areas of Osun, and do everything necessary within the law for us to win the state.’’

In his response, Saraki promised that the committee would ensure that the PDP won the Osun poll.

He said that the election was important because PDP had lost two governorship elections in the South-West – Ekiti and Ondo.

“We must win Osun to prove that Osun is the home ground of the PDP. This is a state where salaries are not being paid,’’ he said.

Saraki said that winning the Osun poll was not just about the state but to also serve as a momentum for the 2019 general elections.

He expressed hope that President Muhammadu Buhari would live up to his promise to world leaders that the 2019 elections would be free and fair.

According to him, the issue of free and fair elections is important as Nigeria’s reputation was at stake, with the crude use of force by security agencies during elections.

(NAN)

