We will humiliate you, no matter how long it takes, Omo-Agege tells Saraki

The senator representing Delta State central senatorial district in National Assembly Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has advised Senate President Bukola Saraki to stop extending the evil days, noting that the APC senators will humiliate him out of office no matter how long it takes.

In an Interview with the PUNCH, Senator Omo-Agege disclosed that the APC now has the numbers to effect the change in the upper chamber, according to him, Saraki was only postponing the evil days which will come once the Senate reconvenes.

He revealed that Saraki postpones Tuesday’s seating once he realized that APC has the number to unseat him.

“We have the information that they want to reconvene a joint session and that is completely unacceptable to us. Of course, we won’t accept it,” he told the PUNCH.

“The Senate itself has to be reconvened for this purpose. The reason is that he knows that we have the numbers now – and indeed we have the numbers now – to remove him. Any opportunity that we have right now, we will get rid of him.

“They have no choice, they have to (reconvene). They are just postponing the evil day. The credibility of the 2019 elections is at stake and it would be a jeopardy if because of Saraki’s selfish interests he refuses to reconvene the Senate towards approving this budget.

“Saraki must understand that the national interest ought to supersede his personal and selfish interest. He cannot tie down the fate of the entire country just because he wants to hang on a position that we are determined to remove him from.

“We as a caucus are very resolute to remove him and at the slightest opportunity he gives to us, he is gone. We have said that he ought to do the honourable thing, the right thing by stepping down, otherwise he would be humiliated. We have the numbers and we are going to remove him.” he added.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 137 times, 137 visits today)