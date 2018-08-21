We will Impeach Saraki, APC Senators Insist

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Senate Caucus says there was no going back on their plans to Impeach Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

According to our finding, the APC Senators are working tirelessly to ensure that PDP (with a fewer number of Senators) does not control the leadership of the National Assembly.

A two-term Senators who spoke with NIGERIA TODAY on condition of anonymity disclosed that both Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives were traitors who must be dealt with accordingly.

He noted that the only thing that stops Speaker Dogora from defecting to the PDP was his fears of losing his seat since he realized that the PDP could not muzzle the numbers they permutated to take over the House of representatives.

“He (Dogora) was part of the legislative coup and we are working seriously on rectifying our mistakes.

“They are rumours that Saraki wants to call a joint session to thwart his impeachment procedure, we are watching, we are waiting and we know when we will strike”

Many APC Senators like Senator Abdullahi Adamu representing Nasarawa West and Senator Ajayi Boroffice representing Ondo North, etc has on separate occasions disclosed that the Senators has lost confidence on the leadership of Bukola Saraki as Senate President.

Senator Adamu has even called on relevant agencies to investigate the finances of the National assembly which he claimed has been thoroughly messed up by Saraki.

“I call for a forensic audit of the finances of the Parliament which has been thoroughly messed up under the President of the Senate Dr. Bukola Saraki who is the Chairman of the National Assembly. He has lost the respect and confidence of majority of senators and well-meaning Nigerians, but he’s just latching on to that seat (of Senate President) because of the privileges he enjoys” he told newsmen.

PDP Senators on the other hands has maintained their stand that the constitution does not specify which party should produce the Senate President.

According to them, Saraki as a member of the Senate was elected based on the provisions of the constitution and they will do everything legally possible to protect his mandate.

