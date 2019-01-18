We won’t accept your excuse, come out and debate, Fayose dares Buhari

Nigeria Today

2 hours ago
Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to attend the Presidential debate tomorrow.

Fayose stated this in a statement on Twitter.

According to him, since  PDP Presidential flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar  has accepted the challenge of APC to Visit US, Buhari should accept the challenge of Nigerians and attend the Presidential debate tomorrow without any excuse.

The Statement reads:

“They challenged @atiku to travel to US, he is there now. We are challenging President Buhari to come and debate tomorrow, no excuse,”

 

