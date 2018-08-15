Nigeria is very unfortunate to have people like Oshiomole – Saraki

Senate President Bukola Saraki has described the National chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomole as one of the characters that would not allow Nigeria to move forward.

Senator Saraki disclosed this in a statement by his media adviser Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu, while reacting to the claims by the APC, that PDP was planning to attack APC senators.

“These people (APC) are in the gutter. All they want to do is to drag people to their own level. We can’t join them in that gutter. It is also unfortunate that such an allegation will come from a ruling party.” Mr Olaniyonu said

“Nigeria is unfortunate to have characters like that presiding over a ruling party. It is very clear why Nigeria is where it is right now. With such people in office, a country like Nigeria cannot move forward,” he added.

The APC in a statement signed by its acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena had claimed that PDP Senators were planning an attack on APC Senators and were recruiting thugs to carry out the action.

“We were informed that the plot was hatched in the private residence of a PDP leader in Maitama-Abuja on Sunday night. The meeting was attended by 15 pro-Saraki senators including the senate president himself” the statement reads.

“We learnt that the PDP expressed worry over the APC’s Senate majority and considered several options to stop the APC from taking over the senate leadership among which is attacking some APC senators to ensure their inability to attend legislative sittings.

The PDP have recruited thugs for this purpose, we have now learnt. During Sunday’s meeting, the PDP Senators planned several types of attack, one of which is to lure some of them (APC Senators) out at night in the guise of inviting senators to a political settlement meeting and thereafter instigate a violent confrontation during the meeting and unleash standby PDP thugs on APC Senators.” the Statement added.

