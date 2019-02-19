You are not God, Nigerians will unseat you on Saturday, Secondus tells Buhari

Share this post:









The National Chairman of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus says President Muhammadu Buhari claims that nobody can unseat him was not true as Nigerians will troupe out to vote him out on Saturday.

Secondus who was speaking while reacting to president Buhari’s order to security operatives to deal with election riggers, described Buhari as a desperate man who was willing to cling to power by all means.

He noted that President Buhari was not God and should be ready to face defeat on Saturday

“Last Thursday, 48 hours to the rescheduled election the director-general of the Buhari campaign organisation and the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi entered Okirika in Okirika local government area of Rivers state with a troop of soldiers moving like a General commander, ostensibly to scare away voters whom he knew were not going to vote for his party,” Secondus noted

“The president’s confirmation that he has directed the service chiefs to kill Nigerians is nothing but a pre determined script hatched by the ruling party to create voter apathy and implement their result replacement plans using thugs protected by the military.

“A commander-in-chief who has been out of action in numerous security challenges in the country particularly needless killings in Benue, Plateau, Zamfara etc and whose regime has recorded unprecedented bloodletting in the country would suddenly wake up threatening brimstone to voters.

“In all democracies world over, elections are civil matter that is usually handled by civil security like Police and wondered why the involvement of our military in this matter when they have enough security challenges to tackle.

“The president’s action is all tailored towards his dictatorial statement to the international media that nobody can unseated him but noted that he is not God as Nigeria people have already decided to unseat him with Atiku Abubakar noting that the voice of the people is the voice of God”

