You are working against Buhari’s reelection, APC youths blast Oshiomhole

The All Progress Youth Movement, a youth wing of the All Progress Congress (APC) has accused the National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole of working against the reelection bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement signed by the group Chairman, Usa Abdullahi, and Secretary, Udo Akpandem, the group noted that Oshiomhole was more interested in fighting personal battle than working for the reelection bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Statement reads:

“We view with concern the threat by Comrade Oshiomhole to report political parties, other than the APC, who are adopting and campaigning for President Buhari ahead of the 2019 elections.

“We had expected the National Chairman to be happy that other political parties are adopting President Buhari and campaigning for his re-election.

“It is illogical that a party chairman would be unhappy that other parties are campaigning for his presidential candidate.

“With his present stance, Comrade Oshiomhole is demonstrating that fighting his personal war against some perceived adversaries is more important to him than the successful election of Buhari for a second term

“We see a contrast in the stance of Comrade Oshiomhole and the posture of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which is encouraging members of other political parties through the platform of Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) to adopt and campaign for its presidential candidate.

“The national chairman has been allowed to run the party in his own fashion for too long without caution, and this is already affecting the perception of the party by well-meaning members of the public.

“We call on the NEC of the party to convene and call Oshiomhole to order before he does irreparable damage to the electoral fortunes of the party in 2019,” the statement added.

