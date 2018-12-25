Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> Politics >> You are working against Buhari’s reelection, APC youths blast Oshiomhole

You are working against Buhari’s reelection, APC youths blast Oshiomhole

6 hours ago
Share this post:

The All Progress Youth Movement, a youth wing of the All Progress Congress (APC) has accused the National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole of working against the reelection bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement signed by the group Chairman, Usa Abdullahi, and Secretary, Udo Akpandem, the group noted that Oshiomhole was more interested in fighting personal battle than working for the reelection bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Statement reads:

“We view with concern the threat by Comrade Oshiomhole to report political parties, other than the APC, who are adopting and campaigning for President Buhari ahead of the 2019 elections.

“We had expected the National Chairman to be happy that other political parties are adopting President Buhari and campaigning for his re-election.

“It is illogical that a party chairman would be unhappy that other parties are campaigning for his presidential candidate.

“With his present stance, Comrade Oshiomhole is demonstrating that fighting his personal war against some perceived adversaries is more important to him than the successful election of Buhari for a second term

“We see a contrast in the stance of Comrade Oshiomhole and the posture of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which is encouraging members of other political parties through the platform of Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) to adopt and campaign for its presidential candidate.

“The national chairman has been allowed to run the party in his own fashion for too long without caution, and this is already affecting the perception of the party by well-meaning members of the public.

“We call on the NEC of the party to convene and call Oshiomhole to order before he does irreparable damage to the electoral fortunes of the party in 2019,” the statement added.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 30 times, 2 visits today)

Share this post:

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
Nsikak PiusOluwaseunEmem Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Emem
Guest
Emem

Oshiomhole is Tinubu errand boy. we know Tinubu has signed a pack with Atiku. Buhari must go.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Oluwaseun
Guest
Oluwaseun

This man is a fake man. He is just after the money. God will expose him. That is how they tell Jonathan in 2014 and he didnt do anything. we all know what happen. Oshiomhole is a mole

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Nsikak Pius
Guest
Nsikak Pius

This is getting more interesting. I can see Atiku smiling with victory in 2019

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh