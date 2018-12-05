You can rent your crowd from Sudan, Shehu Sani mocks APC

Share this post:









The Senator representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani has advised the All Progressive Congress (APC) to consider renting crowd from Sudan since the PDP had already hired theirs from Niger Republic.

Senator Sani stated this on Twitter while reacting to a statement credited to the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai that PDP imported crowd from Niger State.

“Thieves have ganged up against President Muhammadu Buhari. Yesterday (Monday) they (PDP) went to Sokoto for a rally and brought in people from Niger Republic. This was to show that they have crowd because Sokoto people refused to attend.”El-Rufai allegedly noted.

“If they rent theirs from Niger because of proximity; You can rent yours from Sudan because of affinity’ Senator Sani responded.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 26 times, 26 visits today)