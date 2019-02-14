You need a hospital not Second term, Fani-Kayode tells Buhari

Share this post:









Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to retire back to the hospital instead of seeking for a second term.

In a statement on Twitter while responding to Presidential Muhammadu Buhari’s speech against Saturday’s election, Fani-Kayode noted that Buhari was now a shadow of his former self.

“I watched as Buhari slurred through his broadcast just now and I felt nothing but pity for him.I asked myself “look at what the troubler of Nigeria has been reduced to?

“He is a shadow of his former self and a pitiful sight.This man does not need a 2nd term: he needs a hospital.”

