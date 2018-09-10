Your party is a dead party, APC mocks PDP

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has mocked the People Democratic Party (PDP) and urged its members to leave the sinking and rudderless ship to join the APC in rebuilding and repositioning the country.

The APC made this known in a statement by it acting national publicity secretary, Yekini Nabena while responding to the allegations by the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike that some presidential aspirants in the PDP were moles planted by the APC.

Wike had made the allegation in an exclusive interview with Premiums Times.

Reacting to Wike’s claims, APC dares Wike to be brave enough to name the APC sponsored aspirants in the PDP. They advised the PDP to wake up to the reality that the 2019 presidential elections have been won and lost

“Instead of putting its house in order, it is laughable that Governor Wike and his PDP cohorts are clutching on straws their desperate bid to remain in public reckoning in the face of imminent 2019 defeat.” the statement reads

“Meanwhile, we challenge Governor Wike to be brave enough and name the APC-sponsored aspirants among the crowd that have signified interest to run for the presidency under the PDP.

“We urge the PDP to quickly wake up to the reality that the 2019 presidential elections have been won and lost.

“The PDP is a dead party and we urge its members who share our progressive ideals to leave the sinking and rudderless ship and come over to the APC which is rebuilding and repositioning the country in all facets.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 18 times, 18 visits today)