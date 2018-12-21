Youths of Abak 5 reaffirm support for Governor Emmanuel, Chris Ekpenyong, PDP

Share this post:









By Emma Akpabio, Uyo

The youths of former Abak division in Akwa Ibom State, under the auspices of Ujo Mkparawa Abak 5, have reaffirmed their determination to mobilize support for the PDP Candidate of Ikot Ekpene Senatorial district – Engr (Dr) Chris Ekpenyong.

The most visible political group in the former Abak division which draws her membership strength from Ukanafun, Oruk Anam, Abak, Etim Ekpo and Ika LGAs, reiterated her determination on Wednesday, during a courtesy call on the former deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State.

In his remarks, the National President of the body – Adede Inemesit Akpan, aka Mamser, while thanking Dr Ekpenyong for his audience, stated that a meeting of the group’s EXCO members with the National assembly hopeful, was not just to demonstrate solidarity, but also to intimate the PDP candidate on the progress of the unit- to- unit mobilization exercise of the group.

Speaking further, Akpan stated that the decision of the group to support Gov Udom Emmanuel, Dr Ekpenyong, and all other PDP candidates is directly linked to the developmental strides recorded by the party since her inception in 1999.

According to him “PDP is a religion in Akwa Ibom State, and not even the defection decision of one man can change the long standing religion overnight. The shortest way of having the gubernatorial seat again in Ikot Ekpene Senatorial district is to return Governor Udom Emmanuel for a second term.” Mamser reassured Engr Ekpenyong that the 5 local government areas of the former Abak division will return all the PDP candidates, come 2019.

On the unanimous decision of Over 5,000 members of the group, the former deputy Governor cum Entrepreneur was installed as one of the patrons of Ujo Mkparawa Abak 5.

Responding, the red Chambers hopeful, while appreciating the leadership of the group described Ujo Mkparawa Abak 5 as one of the most grounded sociopolitical group in Ikot Ekpene Senatorial district. The Obot Akara born politician expressed gratitude to the group for finding worthy of a tasking but exalted position of a patron.

Speaking about the 2019 elections, Ukarakpa as fondly called, urged everyone to keep preaching the gospel of Deacon Udom Gabriel Emmanuel. According to him, “Gov Emmanuel has developed Akwa Ibom more than Akpabio did, in terms of human capital development. Udom focuses more on turning Akwa Ibom to an investors destination, which is commendable”.

Ukarakpa while calling on the group to support all PDP candidates from Presidency to House of Assembly, revealed that his ambition is a mission to rescue the people of Ikot Ekpene Senatorial district from oppression and family governance.

Intercessory Prayers were offered for Nigeria, Akwa Ibom State and the success of PDP candidates at all levels, come 2019.

