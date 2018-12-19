2019: Akwa Ibom States Students Denies Nsima Ekere, APC

Share this post:









…Says Supreme Council of Chapter President is a Faceless Group

The National Association of Akwa Ibom State Students (NAAKISS Worldwide) has disassociated themselves from the purported endorsement of Obong Nsima Ekere, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the state in 2019 election, saying that the group that purportedly declared their support for him was a faceless group and does not have the powers to speak for the entire students of the state.

The Worldwide President of NAAKISS, Comrade Aniefiok Edet alongside The Speaker, Hon. Aniedi Michael, the G31 chairman Comrade Goodness Lambert, the Zonal coordinators of the association (North, West and East) and a host of chapter’s President, the Akwa Ibom State students traditional rulers council, Naakiss university of uyo chapter represented by the secretary Comr Mfon Etim, Parliamentarians and other students leaders, during a press briefing in Uyo yesterday, said that the illegal group called “Supreme Council of Chapter Presidents of NAAKISS Worldwide” is non existent and lacks the power to speak for Akwa Ibom Students.

They warned any politician or political party in the state that needs the support of the students to be civilized enough in their quest, rather than adopting desperate and illegal measures that could attract embarrassment, like the situation observed during the purported endorsement of His Excellency, Obong Nsima Ekere.

ordinarily we would have chosen to ignore this obnoxious political escapade, but for the mere fact that NAAKISS has been dragged into an infantile political display, we have to enlighten the public appropriately.”

“NAAKISS worldwide, the umbrella organization of Akwa Ibom State students has its constitution that directs the affairs of the association, and there is nothing like Supreme Council of Chapter Presidents in the entire constitution, therefore, any purported decision of the said platform remains criminal, null and void and of no effect whatsoever.

The students leaders however disclosed that arrangement are ongoing by the NAAKISS Worldwide and its affiliates to hold a one day convention where a public procedural endorsement of who the students of the state consider the best option for the Hilltop Mansion come 2019.

Furthermore, NAAKISS Worldwide also clears the air on the activities of a Juvenile group purportedly parading themselves as the electoral Commission of NAAKISS worldwide, that names of some Akwa Ibom State students had been submitted to the Parliament of NAAKISS worldwide for the conventional screening and ratification ; NAAKISS worldwide do hereby equally declare the activities of this group null and void and of no effect whatsoever. However in the spirit of yuletide NAAKISS worldwide have decided to pardon the ignorancy of these students and consequently invite the following students to appear in the Parliament for the constitutional screening and ratification of the NAAKISS worldwide electoral commission scheduled for 18th Dec. 2019 at the conference room of the Akwa Ibom State ministry of Education by 11am. Aniebiet Udoekpo, Nathaniel Bassey, Ubokobong Edet, Koffi Solomon, Emmanuel Ebek, Ndifreke Noah, Mandu Bassey David, Amama Aloysius and Onoitem David Umoh.

The Akwa Ibom students body also condemned the activities of the five sacked members of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly to disrupt subsistent peace in the state, by constantly invading the house of assembly.

Hon (Chief ) Emediong Idem

(Chairman House committee on Information Naakiss Worldwide parliament)

