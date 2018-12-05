Nigeria Today

2019: Atiku Abubakar emerges Nigeria Opposition Consensus Candidate

53 mins ago
….41 Political Parties adopts him as Sole candidate
Press Release

The Coalition of United Political parties(CUPP), the umbrella body of over 45 major opposition parties , few hours after a closed door deliberation at Yaradua Centre Abuja, announced former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of PDP as the consensus candidate of the Opposition.

Over 41 political parties in attendance, endorsed the decision which enjoyed majority support.
The coalition arrived at Atiku’s choice after he towered high on the criteria used by the opposition in arriving at the decision which includes national
acceptability, financial capacity, spread of his political party, leadership capacity, international acceptability, experience , capacity to rebuild the economy, secure the country and unite all Nigerians among other factors.

The coalition parties will be formally meeting with Atiku before Friday for formal commencement of the coalition campaign.

Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere
National Spokesperson for the Opposition (CUPP)
Abuja
5th December 2018.1pm

