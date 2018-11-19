Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> Press Release >> Akwa Ibom Assembly declares Seats of 5 lawmakers vacant

Akwa Ibom Assembly declares Seats of 5 lawmakers vacant

41 mins ago
Akwa Ibom Assembly
Share this post:

 

Press Release

The Akwa Ibom state House of Assembly has declared vacant the seats of Itu, Etim Ekpo/Ika, Ikono, Mkpat Enin, and Essien Udim state constituencies in line with section 109 subsection 1g of the 1999 constitution as amended.

The House has also passed a motion urging His Excellency Governor Udom Emmanuel to name either the Akwa Ibom state University or the Ibom International Airpot after His Excellency former Governor Victor Attah in commemoration of his 80th birthday.

Kufre Okon,
Press Secretary to the Honourable Speaker

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)

You May Also Like:


Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh