Akwa Ibom Assembly declares Seats of 5 lawmakers vacant

Press Release

The Akwa Ibom state House of Assembly has declared vacant the seats of Itu, Etim Ekpo/Ika, Ikono, Mkpat Enin, and Essien Udim state constituencies in line with section 109 subsection 1g of the 1999 constitution as amended.

The House has also passed a motion urging His Excellency Governor Udom Emmanuel to name either the Akwa Ibom state University or the Ibom International Airpot after His Excellency former Governor Victor Attah in commemoration of his 80th birthday.

Kufre Okon,

Press Secretary to the Honourable Speaker

