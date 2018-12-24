Nigeria Today

Akwa Ibom State government approved use of Nest of champions for Presidential rally

1 hour ago
Udom Emmanuel
Press Release

Following the decision by Julius Berger Plc to recall their staff from their scheduled holiday, the Akwa Ibom State Government has approved the use of the Nest of Champions Stadium, Uyo for the flag off of the Presidentials electioneering campaign on December 28, 2018.

However, all other terms of use will remain effective.

Organisers of the rally are expected to meet with the stadium management to finalise this approval.

Signed
Sir Monday Uko
Hon. Commissioner
Youth and Sports

December 24, 2018

Idowu
Guest
Idowu

This man is a good man.. unlike the devil called Akpabio who didn’t allow Buhari to use anything close to a stadium in 2015

1 hour ago
Nsikak Pius
Guest
Nsikak Pius

I have never seen a man with such aura of humility, Udom is a legend

1 hour ago
Ndipmouwem Elijah
Guest
Ndipmouwem Elijah

Udom is simply the best for Akwa Ibom State

59 minutes ago
Precious Nathan
Guest
Precious Nathan

Oh Udom! You are a great man.

58 minutes ago

