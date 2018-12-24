Akwa Ibom State government approved use of Nest of champions for Presidential rally

Share this post:









Following the decision by Julius Berger Plc to recall their staff from their scheduled holiday, the Akwa Ibom State Government has approved the use of the Nest of Champions Stadium, Uyo for the flag off of the Presidentials electioneering campaign on December 28, 2018.

However, all other terms of use will remain effective.

Organisers of the rally are expected to meet with the stadium management to finalise this approval.

Signed

Sir Monday Uko

Hon. Commissioner

Youth and Sports

December 24, 2018

