Akwa Ibom State PDP Congress to hold Tuesday 24th March,2020

Share this post:









Press Release

Notice is hereby given that the State Congress earlier scheduled to hold on April 4,2020 will now hold on Tuesday March 24,2020 at the Nest Of Champions(GOA stadium) by 10am. This shift, according to the National Working Committee of the Party, is necessitated by supervening circumstances.

It is important to note that the voting delegates for the congress from the ward and chapter levels will be the outgoing members of Executive Committees not the newly elected officials, due to the subsistence of the their tenure, which will lapse by April 30, 2020.

Take further notice that, due to the prevailing global health situation, the congress will not welcome people outside the delegates, statutory observers, press and security. All delegates will compulsorily be subjected to tests, personal hygiene routine and social distancing.

In preparation for the congress, the Screening Committee has screened and approved the names of aspirants, who purchased nomination forms and submitted themselves to be screened for the various offices(see attachment herein).

Signed:

Obong Paul Ekpo

Chairman, State Congresses Coordinating Committee

23/03/2020

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)