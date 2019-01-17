APC Warri Rally: Buhari Has Foreseen His Defeat – PDP

Share this post:









Press Release

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Organization (PPCO) notes President Muhammadu Buhari’s voluntary handing over of his Presidential candidacy at the APC Presidential campaign rally in Warri, Delta state, on Thursday, and surmised that he (Buhari) has foreseen his defeat and already switched into a handing-over mode.

The whole world watched as President Buhari, apparently overwhelmed by thoughts of his defeat, ended up declaring the APC Governorship candidate in Delta state, Great Ogboru, as the Presidential candidate.

President Buhari told his audience, “I have this pleasure of handing over this flag of honour to our Presidential candidate”, while giving the flag to Great Ogboru.

It is clear that President Buhari, worried by the shunning of his campaign by Nigerians, mistook the Warri Rally for the May 29, 2019 handing over ceremony that is four months ahead.

President Buhari is already in the mood of his May 29, 2019 handover of mantle of leadership to PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, following the national consensus to return the PDP back to power in the February 16, 2019 Presidential elections.

President Buhari had continued to display that he did not have the intention of seeking for a second term in office. It is evident that he is only being compelled by the cabal in his Presidency, who the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, had confirmed are manipulating the President for their pecuniary interest while the nation suffers.

The PPCO therefore calls on all Nigerians to note that there is no need casting any vote for President Buhari who has overtly shown that he is not prepared for the election.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

Director, Media & Publicity

PDP Presidential Campaign Organization

