Atiku Abubakar storms Uyo on Monday

Press Release

The people of Akwa Ibom State are set to roll out the drums and welcome former Vice President of Nigeria, and Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party,His Excellency,Alhaji Atiku Abubakar GCON, to the PDP Presidential Campaign Rally in the state.

Accordingly the state Leader of the party, His Excellency Governor Udom Emmanuel, invites all state caucus members, stakeholders and elders of the PDP, political class, women and youths, the religious and traditional leaders in the state, and indeed all well meaning Akwa Ibomites to the event holding at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Monday, January 28, 2019 by 10am.

It is time to herald a leader poised to banish poverty in Nigeria by creating jobs and ending insecurity.

Come let’s join hands with Atiku to make Nigeria work again.

Akwa Ibom is Aticulated

Signed

Rt Hon.(Barr.)Onofiok Luke

Chairman, Media and Image Management Sub Committee.

