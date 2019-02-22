Be ready for defeat, stop crying wolf, Akpabio tells PDP Elders and stakeholders

Share this post:









Press Release

The attention of the former Senate Minority Leader and Senator representing Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, Senator Godswill Akpabio has been drawn to some spurious, baseless and unfounded statements credited to some self-acclaimed Akwa Ibom Elders and Stakeholders on the forth-coming election.

It beats our imagination that the so-called Elders could call a press conference to spew lies and falsehood and make a crude attempt to blackmail President Muhammadu Buhari, all in the name of politics. But it follows a familiar pattern of crying wolf since the defection of Senator Akpabio to the All Progressives Congress (APC.)

It is most nonsensical and idiotic for anyone to claim that Senator Akpabio held a meeting with unnamed security agencies in the state and informed them that Mr President has given permission for him to “kill and maim all opponents and that nothing will happen to any officer who carries out the instruction.”

For the records, Senator Akpabio never held any such meeting with anyone as alleged. On what basis would he hold such a meeting when he is neither a Governor nor the head of any security agency? In any case Nigerians know that security agencies have chains of command and can therefore not take orders from private persons.

President Buhari is a responsible leader who is committed to the well being of all Nigerians and could not have given any instructions on innocent Nigerians to be maimed and killed. It is most irresponsible politics to drag in the name of the President. This false accusation against the President is most disgusting and repugnant to good conscience and national interest.

It is obvious that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is playing the victim complex because of the impending defeat that awaits them in the forth-coming elections in Akwa Ibom State. Their strategy of crying wolf is a pretext to blackmail security agencies, distract them and procure leverage to bring thugs to operate during the elections.

It is instructive that during the botched Presidential and National Assembly elections, security agencies apprehended over 400 armed thugs, who confessed when they were paraded at the State Police Headquarters that they were hired by PDP chieftains to snatch ballot boxes and intimidate voters.

Our suspicion is that this latest antics by the PDP Elders may be another attempt to cow, blackmail and distract security agents as we have reliably gathered that they have planned to bring in more thugs during elections. They are particularly angry that Mr President has directed security agencies to deal ruthlessly with thugs and ballot box snatchers so they seek to divert public attention and that of vigilant security agents while preparing grounds for the execution of their nefarious plot.

Having campaigned vigorously in every nook and cranny of Akwa Ibom State and with the enthusiasm shown by Akwa Ibom people, Senator Akpabio is very confident of victory for his party. The APC as a party in Akwa Ibom State is ready for free, fair and peaceful elections despite the boasts of these same PDP Elders that they have enough money to compromise every state institution. Those who have chosen to remain professional in their line of duties or refused to be pocketed by them risk being blackmailed by them as they have done.

Senator Akpabio calls on all members and supporters of the APC to remain vigilant and conduct themselves peacefully and go out to exercise their civic duty without fear of intimidation as the President has deployed enough security for their protection before, during and after the elections. The wailing of these self-acclaimed Elders cannot stop their impending defeat at the polls.

Anietie Ekong

Special Assistant (Media) to

Senator Godswill Akpabio

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 421 times, 421 visits today)