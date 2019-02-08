Nigeria Today

Buhari makes 30 new appointments for Nigeria's revenue allocation agency, RMAFC — FULL LIST

51 mins ago
Press Release

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointments of new chairperson and commissioners for the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

In a Statement made available to Nigeria Today, the appointment takes immediate effect.

READ FULL STATEMENT ON THE NEW APPOINTMENTS BELOW.

In accordance with the provision of Section 154(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded to the Senate for confirmation, the names of thirty (30) nominees as Chairman and Commissioners of the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

The names were conveyed in a letter signed by the President to the Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, asking for expeditious consideration and confirmation of the appointments.

Below are the names, states of origin and positions of the nominees respectively.

Ebonyi

Engr. Elias Mbam  Chairman

Abia

Chris Alozie Akomas  Commissioner

Akwa Ibom

Ayang Sunday Okon  Commissioner

Anambra

Chima Philip Okafor Commissioner

Benue

Samuel Adaa Maagbe Commissioner

Cross River

Ntufam Eyo Nsa Whiley Commissioner

Delta

Mr. Andrew Ogheneovo Agbaga Commissioner

Ebonyi

Barr. Patrick Nworu Mgbeb Commissioner

Edo
Mr. Victor Eboigbe Commissioner

Ekiti

Amujo Philip Ajayi Commissioner

Enugu

Mrs. Maria Chinyere Aniobi Commissioner

FCT

Hon. Musa Tanko Abari Commissioner

Gombe

Mohammed Kabeer Usman Commissioner

Jigawa

Alhaji Ahmed Mahmoud Gumel
Commissioner

Katsina

Alh. Kabir Muhammad Mashi Commissioner

Kano

Barr. Umar Farouk Abdullahi
Commissioner

Kebbi

Rilwan Hussein Abarshi
Commissioner

Kogi

Hon. Suleiman Kokori Abdul
Commissioner

Kwara

Abdullahi Shuaibu Yaman
Commissioner

Lagos

Dr. Wright Olusegun Adekunle
Commissioner

Nasarawa

Aliyu A. Abdulkadir
Commissioner

Niger

Ibrahim Bako Bagudu Shettima
Commissioner

Ogun

Mr. Fari Adebayo Commissioner

Ondo

Mr. Tokunbo Ajasin Commissioner

Oyo

Kolade Daniel Abimbola Commissioner

Plateau

Mr. Alexander Shaiyen Commissioner

Rivers

Wenah Asondu Temple Commissioner

Yobe

Alhaji Modu Aji Juluri Commissioner

Zamfara

Abubakar Sadiq A. Gusau Commissioner

GARBA SHEHU
Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

February 8, 2019

