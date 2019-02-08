Buhari makes 30 new appointments for Nigeria’s revenue allocation agency, RMAFC — FULL LIST
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointments of new chairperson and commissioners for the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).
In a Statement made available to Nigeria Today, the appointment takes immediate effect.
In accordance with the provision of Section 154(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded to the Senate for confirmation, the names of thirty (30) nominees as Chairman and Commissioners of the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).
The names were conveyed in a letter signed by the President to the Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, asking for expeditious consideration and confirmation of the appointments.
Below are the names, states of origin and positions of the nominees respectively.
Ebonyi
Engr. Elias Mbam Chairman
Abia
Chris Alozie Akomas Commissioner
Akwa Ibom
Ayang Sunday Okon Commissioner
Anambra
Chima Philip Okafor Commissioner
Benue
Samuel Adaa Maagbe Commissioner
Cross River
Ntufam Eyo Nsa Whiley Commissioner
Delta
Mr. Andrew Ogheneovo Agbaga Commissioner
Ebonyi
Barr. Patrick Nworu Mgbeb Commissioner
Edo
Mr. Victor Eboigbe Commissioner
Ekiti
Amujo Philip Ajayi Commissioner
Enugu
Mrs. Maria Chinyere Aniobi Commissioner
Hon. Musa Tanko Abari Commissioner
Gombe
Mohammed Kabeer Usman Commissioner
Jigawa
Alhaji Ahmed Mahmoud Gumel
Commissioner
Katsina
Alh. Kabir Muhammad Mashi Commissioner
Kano
Barr. Umar Farouk Abdullahi
Commissioner
Kebbi
Rilwan Hussein Abarshi
Commissioner
Hon. Suleiman Kokori Abdul
Commissioner
Kwara
Abdullahi Shuaibu Yaman
Commissioner
Dr. Wright Olusegun Adekunle
Commissioner
Nasarawa
Aliyu A. Abdulkadir
Commissioner
Niger
Ibrahim Bako Bagudu Shettima
Commissioner
Mr. Fari Adebayo Commissioner
Ondo
Mr. Tokunbo Ajasin Commissioner
Oyo
Kolade Daniel Abimbola Commissioner
Plateau
Mr. Alexander Shaiyen Commissioner
Rivers
Wenah Asondu Temple Commissioner
Yobe
Alhaji Modu Aji Juluri Commissioner
Zamfara
Abubakar Sadiq A. Gusau Commissioner
GARBA SHEHU
Senior Special Assistant to the President
(Media & Publicity)
February 8, 2019
