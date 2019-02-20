Criminal plot to Indict OBA, Onofiok Luke uncovered

Share this post:









….Group alerts security chiefs, warns perpetrators

Press Release

The Amazing Grace Campaign Organization is aware of the sinister plot and evil intention of the All Progressive Congress in Akwa Ibom State to hire a thug who goes by the nickname, Tokyo, contracted from Andoni, Rivers State to implicate the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for Etinan Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon.(Barr.) Onofiok Luke and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for Akwa Ibom North East Senatorial District, Distinguished Senator Bassey Albert Akpan with ammunition ahead of the National Assembly elections this weekend.

We have been reliably informed through intelligence reports that the said Tokyo on arrival in Akwa Ibom will be intercepted by security agencies whereupon interrogation will implicate these leading leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party and keep them from circulation during the election.

We wish to state and let the general public know that Rt. Hon(Barr.) Onofiok Luke and Senator Bassey Albert Akpan do not know the said Tokyo and have no such links with anyone with the mindset of propagating violence before, during and after the general elections.

We further state that all through the campaigns of the Peoples Democratic Party at all levels, we have successfully mobilised the electorates to come out and vote based on the massive strides of the Party as we believe in the power of the People to consolidate on the gains of the PDP led Government under the amiable and visionary leadership of His Excellency, Mr. Udom Emmanuel,Governor of Akwa Ibom State.

We have preached peace at all our campaign rallies and we believe this mischievous plot by the leaders of the APC to clamp down on our well-respected leaders has failed.

We call on our security agencies to as a matter of urgency rise above partisan lineages and ensure that the elections in Akwa Ibom State are conducted under a peaceful atmosphere without intimidation and cheap blackmail.

We further appeal to all our supporters to remain steadfast, vigilant and never be intimidated. This is yet another plot by the APC which has been exposed.

We can never be intimidated and we can never be involved in acts capable of bringing the electoral process into disrepute.

The Peoples Democratic Party remains the choice of the people of Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria and our votes will surely count.

Only God gives power and no man can change the destiny of a people.

Comrade Amos Etuk

Spokesperson/Head of media

Amazing Grace Campaign Organization

