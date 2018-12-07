Eseme Eyiboh, APC and the EFCC Conspiracy: The Grasping at Straws Continues

Share this post:









Press Release

Eseme Eyibo, the Spokesperson of the APC Campaign Organization again displayed a familiar tendency that has characterized their public engagements : weaving lies and vile propaganda, turning facts on the head and creating a bogeyman all in a futile attempt to gain sympathy and traction as the peace -loving people of Akwa Ibom State have massively rejected their vision of violence, kidnapping, politically motivated murders and have decided to pitch their tent with a man of virtues and character, man of integrity and deep Christian faith-Mr. Udom Emmanuel as their Governor until 2023.

Parroting the laughable line that “the government has continued to live in denial of the serial malfeasance that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has been unravelling in the past three years” Eseme Eyiboh showed here how vacuous and empty his thoughts and those of his sponsors are. We wish to let Mr. Eyiboh know that Akwa Ibom State runs the most transparent Government and this is an unvarnished and verifiable fact.

Here are the facts that Eseme Eyiboh and his gang of truth- twisters should know: Chief Paul Usoro (SAN) has been on retainership with Akwa Ibom State Government dating back to 2003, spanning the administrations of Arc. (Obong) Victor Attah and Senator Godswill Akpabio and has been receiving payments for services rendered. As a matter of fact, the outstanding invoice the State owes him as at today is in excess of 5 billion Naira.

Chief Paul Usoro performed a service for the Government of Akwa Ibom State, the same services he provided to Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio and the EFCC did not cry wolf that Senator Akpabio had laundered money. It is therefore, ludicrous and insanely obtuse for Eseme Eyiboh to assert that “Udom Emmanuel’s legal fees” came from the public coffers. The EFCC is on a witch-hunt because the State Government took the agency to court when it illegally blocked the accounts of the State Government last August and this again, is a verifiable fact. It is very sad that the agency would allow itself to be used by certain individuals who have openly boasted that the agency is in their pockets and they would use the agency to smear and besmirch the character and integrity of their political enemies. Thank God, the good people of Akwa Ibom State know the truth.

It is worth repeating here that one of the defining qualities of Governor Udom Emmanuel is his national and internationally celebrated deep sense of probity, transparency, integrity and his Christian values. In February this year, the Nigerian Television Authority, (NTA) which is the political mouthpiece of the APC run Federal Government, gave Governor Udom Emmanuel the National Service and Integrity Award. It is worth noting here that this award was presented to the Governor by the Secretary to the Government of Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha and the award took place right inside Aso Rock.

Because of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s unassailable integrity and rigorous devotion to the principles of due process in his governance style, foreign investors are trooping to the State as can be seen in the numerous industries that are springing up everywhere in the State; he is changing the mental and attitudinal mindset of the people of the State especially the youths and today, Akwa Ibom State is the most peaceful State in the nation and the youths are using the works of their hands to earn a living as opposed to begging for a living.

The APC on the other hand, has turned Nigeria into the poverty capital of the world. Today, Nigeria is the third most terrorised nation on the face of earth as reported by several international news organizations yesterday. This is the record of the APC and the good people of Akwa Ibom State have told the world they have chosen peace and prosperity over violence and poverty. They have chosen Udom Emmanuel’s vision of hope, industrialization and peace over the return to the dark days when insecurity walked on four legs in this State. Akwa Ibom is rising because the Right man is on the saddle. Forward ever, backward never!

Signed:

Otuekong Emmanuel Ibiok

Spokesperson, Divine Mandate (ONLYGOD) Campaign Organization

7/12/18

