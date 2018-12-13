Nigerian Medical Association honours Governor Emmanuel with Health Ambassador Awar

Share this post:









Press Release

Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) honours Governor Udom Emmanuel with “Health Ambassador Award.”

At its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting currently on-going in Akwa Ibom State, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) this morning bestowed on the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel the “NMA Health Ambassador Award.”

In a citation read by its National President, Dr. Francis Adedayo Faduyile, Governor Emmanuel was lauded and celebrated for being a doctors’ and health -friendly Governor.

The National President commended the Governor for the massive investments he has made in the health care sector through the rebuilding, remodelling and reconstruction of numerous previously abandoned hospitals in the State, equipping them with modern amenities and fully digitalizing their operations.

While bestowing the award on the Governor, Dr. Faduyile hoped the feat performed by the Governor in health care delivery services in the State could be replicated all over the nation.

This award by the NMA on Governor Emmanuel is a testament to his nationally recognized bold approach at improving the health care services in Akwa Ibom State.

He has always said that given the industries that he is attracting to the State to have the required manpower, a healthy population is needed for the jobs that are being created by these industries.

Governor Udom Emmanuel will continue to do the right thing for the good people of Akwa Ibom State across sectors to the eternal grief of those who have sworn to push lies and malicious propaganda driven mainly by political and selfish considerations on his impactful and sterling performance. Akwa Ibom is rising and it is forward ever backward never!

Signed

Ekerete Udoh, Chief Press Secretary/Senior Special Assistant, Media to Governor Udom Emmanuel

