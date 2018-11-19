Only Plans, Not Promises, Can Get Nigeria Working Again

Share this post:









Our attention has been

drawn to the launch of the so-called ‘next level’ campaign

initiated today by the Buhari campaign and we congratulate

them even as we make bold to ask one or two questions as

part of our efforts to run an issue-based campaign.

Reading through the presentation, we note that it is very

vague on policy and very big on promises. Promises are

cheap. Anyone can make promises and indeed, President

Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress did

make quite a number of promises which they either denied

or did not fulfil, such as the promise to create 3 million jobs

per annum and to equalise the value of the Naira with the

dollar.

However, policies are the plans and roadmaps that will be

used to achieve those promises. Promises made without

policies are like a house without a foundation, they will fall.

And we have seen proof of that in Nigeria in the last three

years.

Without a concrete policy, these ‘next level’ promises are

nothing more than next level propaganda. We counsel the

Buhari campaign that the time for propaganda has gone and

Nigerians are now interested in proper agenda.

In fact, the feedback we have received from Nigerians is one

of alarm. Over the last three and a half years of the Buhari

administration, Nigeria was officially named as the world

headquarters for extreme poverty. Nigerians are asking if

this administration is planning ‘next level’ poverty for them?

Under this government, 11 million Nigerians have lost their

jobs and the administration is so panicky that it has refused

to fund the National Bureau of Statistics to release the

latest unemployment numbers. Nigerians are asking if this

administration is planning ‘next level’ unemployment for

them?

Under Buhari, the value of the Naira has been so devalued

that Bloomberg rated the Naira as the worst performing

currency on earth. The nation wants to know if this

government plans ‘next level’ devaluation of the Naira for

them?

In 2018, Transparency International announced that Nigeria

made her worst ever retrogression in the Corruption

Perception Index moving 12 steps backwards from 136

under the Peoples Democratic Party to 144 under Buhari.

Nigerians are asking if this administration is planning ‘next

level’ corruption for them?

The so-called ‘next level’ launch was an anti-climax in that

it just exposed the fact that all that the Buhari government

is promising Nigerians is more of the same. If the state of

the average Nigerian has not improved in the last three and

a half years, more of the same is obviously not what they

need.

We therefore urge Nigerians not to lose hope, but to await

the launch of the policies, plans and program of former Vice

President Atiku Abubakar to Get Nigeria Working Again.

Remember those who fail to plan, plan to fail. Atiku has a

plan. Atiku means jobs and at 12 noon on Monday,

November 19, 2018, you will hear from the man with the

plan.

Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation

120, Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent

Wuse II

Abuja

Nigeria.

