Only Plans, Not Promises, Can Get Nigeria Working Again
Press Release
Our attention has been
drawn to the launch of the so-called ‘next level’ campaign
initiated today by the Buhari campaign and we congratulate
them even as we make bold to ask one or two questions as
part of our efforts to run an issue-based campaign.
Reading through the presentation, we note that it is very
vague on policy and very big on promises. Promises are
cheap. Anyone can make promises and indeed, President
Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress did
make quite a number of promises which they either denied
or did not fulfil, such as the promise to create 3 million jobs
per annum and to equalise the value of the Naira with the
dollar.
However, policies are the plans and roadmaps that will be
used to achieve those promises. Promises made without
policies are like a house without a foundation, they will fall.
And we have seen proof of that in Nigeria in the last three
years.
Without a concrete policy, these ‘next level’ promises are
nothing more than next level propaganda. We counsel the
Buhari campaign that the time for propaganda has gone and
Nigerians are now interested in proper agenda.
In fact, the feedback we have received from Nigerians is one
of alarm. Over the last three and a half years of the Buhari
administration, Nigeria was officially named as the world
headquarters for extreme poverty. Nigerians are asking if
this administration is planning ‘next level’ poverty for them?
Under this government, 11 million Nigerians have lost their
jobs and the administration is so panicky that it has refused
to fund the National Bureau of Statistics to release the
latest unemployment numbers. Nigerians are asking if this
administration is planning ‘next level’ unemployment for
them?
Under Buhari, the value of the Naira has been so devalued
that Bloomberg rated the Naira as the worst performing
currency on earth. The nation wants to know if this
government plans ‘next level’ devaluation of the Naira for
them?
In 2018, Transparency International announced that Nigeria
made her worst ever retrogression in the Corruption
Perception Index moving 12 steps backwards from 136
under the Peoples Democratic Party to 144 under Buhari.
Nigerians are asking if this administration is planning ‘next
level’ corruption for them?
The so-called ‘next level’ launch was an anti-climax in that
it just exposed the fact that all that the Buhari government
is promising Nigerians is more of the same. If the state of
the average Nigerian has not improved in the last three and
a half years, more of the same is obviously not what they
need.
We therefore urge Nigerians not to lose hope, but to await
the launch of the policies, plans and program of former Vice
President Atiku Abubakar to Get Nigeria Working Again.
Remember those who fail to plan, plan to fail. Atiku has a
plan. Atiku means jobs and at 12 noon on Monday,
November 19, 2018, you will hear from the man with the
plan.
