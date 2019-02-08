PDP Alerts of APC’s Plot To Attack Nigerians

Share this post:









Press Release

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alerts of a sinister plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and certain agents of the Buhari Presidency to load ammunition into vehicles painted in PDP colours and the names of our candidates, particularly our Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki as well as Senator Dino Melaye and use them to attack Nigerians and orchestrate violence ahead of the elections.

Intelligence at our disposal shows that the APC has contracted some criminal elements to use the vehicles to cause mayhem and pandemonium by firing into gatherings in various parts of the country, after which the ruling party and the agents of Buhari Presidency will blame the attacks on our party and candidates.

The PDP condemns this heinous plot as an extreme act of desperation by the APC in their despondency, after being rejected by the people.

We want all Nigerians to note that the PDP is a party of goodwill and our rallies have demonstrated that we are a people of peace. Our objectives and goals, as laid down by our founding fathers, demonstrate unity, national cohesion and economic prosperity for our nation.

This is the path we have continued to toe in our campaigns, in spite of provocations by the APC and the Buhari Presidency.

The PDP is therefore, alerting Nigerians to take serious note of this plot by the APC, which is tailored to smear the image of our party and candidates, as well as divert public attention from their acts and threats of violence ahead of the 2019 general election.

The PDP urges all Nigerians to continue to be at alert and wary of the APC in its acts of desperation against the resolution by the people to end the Buhari administration and elect a new leadership under Atiku Abubakar, to return good governance, economic prosperity and political tranquility to our nation, come February 16, 2019.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

And

Director, Media & Publicity

PDP Presidential Campaign Organization

