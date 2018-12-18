Re: Akpabio: This show of arrogance must stop

Share this post:









Press Release

The attention of the Godwsill Akpabio Campaign Organization has been drawn to a hollow and illogical press release patented by one Otuekong Emmanuel Ibiok with the designation of spokesperson of Divine Mandate Campaign Organization and entitled as above.

Ordinarily, our Organization would have dismissed the poorly conceived and wilfully distorted document but the moral burden of stating the truth at all times behooves us to issue this rebuttal to guide the unsuspecting members of the public to the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

Since the visit of the First Lady of the country, Her Excellency Mrs. Aisha Buhari, the State Government and People’s Democratic Party who are miffed and disgruntled by the feat of bringing such a high profile personality to the State, have in their frenzy, inundated public space with worrisome falsehood, innuendos and outright lies.

As a Campaign Organization fully committed to decent campaigning, free and fair elections and having a clear understanding of the workings of government, especially on protocol matters, we wish to state as follows:

That our principal and spouse having previously occupied those high offices in the land have ramrod respect for the Office of Governor and First Lady thus will not breach protocol to discomfit the occupants of the office irrespective of the obvious irreverent disposition of the current occupants to them.

That the visit which was occasioned by a collaborative Empowerment Programme by the Office of the First Lady of the Country, National Directorate of Employment(NDE) and Senator Godswill Akpabio for the empowerment of about 11,600 women and youths, was more of a Party event than a State visit.

That despite this reality, the role of the First Lady of the State in receiving the First Lady of the Nation was not in dispute and at no point whatsoever was any plan conceived to deny her from performing that role.

That what happened was a conflict between the overzealous security and Protocol Team of the First Lady of the State and the highly disciplined Protocol Team of the First Lady of the Country.

That the security/protocol team of Her Excellency, Mrs. Martha Udom Emmanuel demonstrated brazen overzealousness fuelling speculations that they came with a premeditated plan to disrupt, mar or abort the event.

That the fracas which caused the First Lady to retreat to the aircraft was part of the grand plot by the State Government in active collusion with their co-conspirators to abort the programme and embarrass the Nation’s First Lady, Senator Godswill Akpabio and the All Progressive Congress.

That nobody whatsoever, including Senator Akpabio who was far away from the melee tried either directly or by proxy to prevent the First Lady of the State from performing what Ibiok has described as statutory role as clearly shown in the pictures uploaded on the social media.

That having failed to realize their sinister intention, they are trying to turn the table with an agenda of persecution complex to draw public sympathy. But let it be stated that Akwa Ibom people know better and would not be hoodwinked into their obnoxious gambit.

The people know that Senator Godswill Akpabio and his wife, Her Excellency, Mrs. Ekaette Unoma Akpabio are law abiding citizens and Christian faithful who live in strict compliance to secular and religious tenets.

They know that the allegation that Mrs. Akpabio struggled to usurp the role of the First Lady of the State is a ruse, unfounded, laughable, absurd and that the Distinguished Senator and the wife who are household names in the country do not need to struggle for recognition in the State.

They know and are aware that neither the Office of the First Lady of the State or the State Government had any plans for the visit of the First Lady of the Country as there was no publicity as expected at any level to indicate such preparedness.

The people know that their current actions are signs of frustration arising from the impending rejection at the polls next year and the reality of their return to their second addresses through their touted ”chartered flight”.

The people who have watched their hypocrisy are wondering why the same people who refer to the husband of the First Lady with uncharitable expression like cloned Jubril from Sudan, are falling over themselves to accord the wife a grandiose reception including the provision of vehicles and a banquet in her honour but to which the Nation’s First Lady outrightly rejected. Perhaps this was why Her Excellency, Aisha Buhari noted that with the zealousness exhibited in the efforts to receive her by the State Government and the First Lady, she is sure that the State governor and the wife would soon join APC.

The people know that the poorly scripted press statement by Emmanuel Ibiok calling on Senator Akpabio to apologize to the Akwa Ibom State Government is a mere grandstanding designed for distraction.

They know that if anyone deserves apology, it is the Nation’s First Lady, Senator Akpabio and Unoma Akpabio and not the other way round because the overzealous of the Protocol Team of Martha Udom Emmanuel who tried to disrupt the event were carrying out the instructions of the State Government.

The people know that the likes of Emmanuel Ibiok who are obviously incapable of deep thinking and reflection are the problems of Governor Udom Emmanuel. With such characters around him, the governor’s problems must continue to grow in geometrical proportion.

The Godswill Akpabio Campaign Organization wishes to thank Akwa Ibom people for turning out en masse to receive the First Lady. It wishes to reiterate that its principal, Senator Godswill Akpabio would continue to work for the interest of the State and its people even in the face of provocation as being currently witnessed.

The Campaign Organization calls on Akwa Ibom people to continue to support the Buhari Administration in its efforts to build a viable economic foundation while preparing to vote out the incompetent administration that has bedeviled the State in the past three and a half years with little or nothing to show.

SIGNED: SENATOR GODSWILL AKPABIO CAMPAIGN ORGANIZATION

