Re: APC House of Reps Member, Emman Ekon in alleged oil and gas training scam by Eneh John

Despite series of provocative publications against Hon. Emmanuel Ekon for some time now, I have refrained from joining issues directly with young people because of my disposition about the future but today I am compelled to respond to one Eneh John – a brown envelope journalist and personae non grata who concocted a spurious regarding the oil and gas trainings implemented by the honourable member representing Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency and quoted in the same story that I said, “on the contrary, the employment of those trainees are in batches. Please make further findings, some of the trainees are gainfully employed in multinationals and oil/gas facilities across the nation. Efforts are being made to absorb more trainees” – a response I gave to a responsible son of Abak who had enquired about the employment of trainees.

I am responding, not because I dispute Eneh John’s right to gullibility and mischief, I do mainly because the distorted assertions of disgruntled elements like him may be construed to be reflective of the broader opinion of sane minds. Unfortunately, Eneh John is not a good student of history, he should have been told that the path he wants isn’t safe.

Repeatedly, Eneh John, a known blackmailer has carved a niche by publishing a handful of stories against Hon. Emmanuel Ekon often garnished with serial lies, propaganda and venom. This is not a brief but it is necessary to categorically declare that a paid propagandist like Eneh John lacks the moral rectitude to talk about Hon. Emmanuel Ekon. Let me just remind Eneh, that unlike Ekon who he needs to lie against, his paymaster has a dossier of filthy facts. From a pending case with the EFCC to how he was arrested with guns in PortHarcourt, then the pillage of petitions and security reports linking him with the carnage in Etim Ekpo, he has a lot to do to save the image of his ‘lord’. I’ll rather urge Eneh not to dare me further and if I must advise, the emperor should call this attack dog to order lest he destroys whatever is left of his battered personage.

In connection to this, Eneh John’s obsession appears to be that he is too unintelligible to form an independent opinion that can attract a responsible debate. Hence the resort to lies and overt abuse of media. Eneh John must be told that when next he wants to throw tantrums, he should please watch his chronic display of intellectual epilepsy, although that itself reflects how he thinks – like empty groundnut shells! But again it is just sad that our political general does not have any sound person to work with.

The latest story castigating the oil and gas training (well applauded) that has empowered and employed over 500 youths in Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency, earlier used by his paymaster as election thugs is another stupidity taken too far but buttresses the height of hallucinations that has enveloped the minds of desperate and toxic media practitioners hired by fifth columnists to spread falsehood. In sane climes, his Capone should be hiding his face in shame or better still rotting in jail for pilfering public resources and masterminding the destruction of Etim Ekpo.

We must be alarmed at this deliberate concoction of lies and deeply worried ythat the noble profession of journalism is being bastardized and reduced to a butt of joke and laughing stock by the likes of Eneh John. Perhaps, he took to the profession of journalism as a stop gap measure to escape the unemployment trap and consequently is bereft of the nobility and ethical demands of the job. It is worthy to note that latest attempts to smear the image of Hon. Emmanuel Ekon is sanctioned and orchestrated by characters who have no political bearing. Elections will be prosecuted and won through the ballot, not on social media or through stoking hate and propaganda. We are too many to be intimidated and sooner or later, truth will always prevail over every falsehood.

Meantime, while we seek for a possible explanation for these planned lies and calumny, let me declare that ham-fisted journalist like Eneh John must consider themselves candidates for a mental rehab.

AmanamHillary Umo-Udofia

12th November, 2018

