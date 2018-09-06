Nigeria Today

Steer Clear of Our Offices, PDP Warns Oshiomhole, APC

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has described the PDP as the last hope of Nigeria's democracy. Secondus make the observation while addressing the Emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the PDP in Abuja. “Majority of Nigerians who are disillusioned about the state of affairs in the last three years are excited that we are trying to get it right as we remain the last hope for our democracy," he said. Secondus disclosed that former Nigerian presidents are working together to make sure that afresh and a new government is formed in the interest of our country come 2019. “Former presidents and former leaders of Nigeria are in unison to make sure that come 2019, a fresh and new government is formed in the interest of our country,”  He lamented the constant show of shame and abuse of Nigerians by president Muhammadu Buhari describing his latest blow that Nigeria youth are lazy as not embarrassing but untrue, according to him Nigerian youths are not lazy, they are resourceful and indeed they are our future leaders. “This time he chose to abuse and deride our hard-working youths as lazy, a remark that is not only embarrassing but untrue. “Our youths are not lazy, they are resourceful and indeed they are our future leaders. “We, therefore, invite our brothers, sisters, youths, and women from other political parties to join us to rescue our country that is in distress, socially, politically, economically and security-wise,” he added.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned the factional National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, to rein in his party thugs, who the APC detailed to disrupt activities at the PDP National Secretariat, Abuja.

The PDP said while it can understand that the APC has been distraught over the renewed surge of Nigerians to the platform of our repositioned party of choice; which signposts our inevitable victory in the 2019 election, the ruling party’s resort to banditry and violent attack on our secretariat is a handshake taken beyond the elbow and will not be tolerated.

The whole world witnessed with dismay, how APC thugs, brandishing their party’s famished brooms and charms; armed with machetes and other dangerous weapons stormed our national secretariat which has become a beehive of activities and attacked and wounded our members and supporters before they were dispelled by security operatives.

The PDP had repeatedly warned against APC’s proclivity for violence and unprovoked attacks, but we never imagined that their desperation for power will drive them to the insanity of attacking our national secretariat.

Intelligence report available to the PDP shows that the thugs were assembled and mobilized from the National Secretariat of the APC.

We therefore charge security agencies, who also witnessed this attack, to immediately investigate this development, arrest and prosecute all individuals and officials of APC connected with the attack.

Moreover, the unleashing of thugs by the APC against our law-abiding party members and supporters, is particularly revealing of those behind some of the violent attacks on innocent Nigerians in various parts of the country.

Finally, while the PDP appreciates the overwhelming support by Nigerian’s across board, our party restates the determination to dismantle all forces of intimidation and rigging machinery of the APC ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary

